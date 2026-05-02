Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Take On Rockies On May 2

Acuna is hitting for a .248 BA, .360 OBP and .376 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .736 and he has scored 16 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. Acuna has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the Rockies.

Brennan Bernardino (2-0) pitches for the Rockies to make his second start this season.

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