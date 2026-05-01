Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Square Off Against Rockies On May 1

Acuna is hitting for a .240 BA, .352 OBP and .372 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored 15 runs. In 145 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. Acuna has recorded six steals on 10 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

The Rockies are sending Jose Quintana (1-2) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA and nine strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.

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