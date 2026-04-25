Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Play Phillies On April 25
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, on Saturday, April 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Acuna has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Acuna is hitting for a .235 BA, .350 OBP and .363 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 12 runs. In 123 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. Acuna has recorded four steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Phillies.
Zack Wheeler takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Phillies.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.