Roman Anthony And Red Sox Play Orioles On April 26

Anthony is hitting for a .225 BA, .361 OBP and .325 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 16.5% walk rate. His OPS is .686 and he has scored 11 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. Anthony has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last action (on April 21 against the Yankees) he went 0 for 3.

Kyle Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.96 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

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