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Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox

Roman Anthony

Boston Red Sox • #19 RF

Roman Anthony And Red Sox Face Astros On May 3

Roman Anthony and the Boston Red Sox will take on the Houston Astros at Fenway Park, on Sunday, May 3 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Anthony has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Anthony is hitting for a .233 BA, .363 OBP and .320 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 16.1% walk rate. His OPS is .683 and he has scored 12 runs. In 124 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Anthony has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 against the Astros.

The Astros will send Cody Bolton (0-1) out to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Roman Anthony

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