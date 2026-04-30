Riley Greene And Tigers Take On Braves On April 30
Riley Greene and his Detroit Tigers will take on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Thursday, April 30 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Greene has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Greene is hitting for a .291 BA, .391 OBP and .473 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .863 and he has scored 20 runs. In 128 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Braves.
Bryce Elder (3-1 with a 1.95 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.