Riley Greene And Tigers Take On Braves On April 30

Greene is hitting for a .291 BA, .391 OBP and .473 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .863 and he has scored 20 runs. In 128 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Braves.

Bryce Elder (3-1 with a 1.95 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.