Randy Arozarena And Mariners Play Cardinals On April 25

Arozarena is hitting for a .289 BA, .381 OBP and .423 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .803 and he has scored 19 runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. Arozarena has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals will send Matthew Liberatore (0-1) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.67 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.