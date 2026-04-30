Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Phillies On April 30

Devers is hitting for a .211 BA, .250 OBP and .298 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate. His OPS is .548 and he has scored eight runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

Cristopher Sanchez (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.94 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

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