FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Kentucky Derby

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Phillies On April 30

Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Thursday, April 30 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Devers has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .211 BA, .250 OBP and .298 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate. His OPS is .548 and he has scored eight runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

Cristopher Sanchez (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.94 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Francisco GiantsRecent San Francisco Giants Player News

View All San Francisco Giants Player News