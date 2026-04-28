Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Face Padres On April 28

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .241 BA, .305 OBP and .315 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .620 and he has scored 16 runs. In 119 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Padres.

The Padres will send Walker Buehler (1-2) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.75 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 20 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.