Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Play Diamondbacks On May 2

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .242 BA, .305 OBP and .358 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .664 and he has scored 20 runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Diamondbacks.

Ryne Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.71 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

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