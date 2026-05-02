Pete Alonso And Orioles Take On Yankees On May 2

Alonso is hitting for a .203 BA, .319 OBP and .390 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .709 and he has scored 19 runs. In 138 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Yankees.

Ryan Weathers gets the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.

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