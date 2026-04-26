Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Red Sox On April 26

Alonso is hitting for a .204 BA, .311 OBP and .350 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .660 and he has scored 13 runs. In 119 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Connelly Early gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.88 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

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