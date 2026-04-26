Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Red Sox On April 26
Pete Alonso and his Baltimore Orioles will face the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, April 26 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Alonso has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Alonso is hitting for a .204 BA, .311 OBP and .350 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .660 and he has scored 13 runs. In 119 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.
Connelly Early gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.88 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.