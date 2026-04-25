Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Red Sox On April 25

Alonso is hitting for a .212 BA, .322 OBP and .364 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .685 and he has scored 13 runs. In 115 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will send Garrett Crochet (2-3) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 7.88 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.