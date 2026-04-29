Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Astros On April 29

Alonso is hitting for a .198 BA, .299 OBP and .360 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .660 and he has scored 14 runs. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Peter Lambert (1-1) pitches for the Astros to make his third start this season.

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