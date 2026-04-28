Pete Alonso And Orioles Take On Astros On April 28

Alonso is hitting for a .196 BA, .301 OBP and .336 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .637 and he has scored 13 runs. In 123 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Kai-Wei Teng makes his first start of the season for the Astros.

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