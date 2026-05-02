Ozzie Albies And Braves Play Rockies On May 2

Albies is hitting for a .320 BA, .369 OBP and .539 SLG with an 11.3% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .908 and he has scored 24 runs. In 141 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

The Rockies will look to Brennan Bernardino (2-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.