Owen Caissie And Marlins Play Phillies On May 2

Caissie is hitting for a .200 BA, .242 OBP and .333 SLG with a 42.4% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .576 and he has scored 10 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

Andrew Painter gets the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

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