Oneil Cruz And Pirates Take On Cardinals On April 28

Cruz is hitting for a .259 BA, .320 OBP and .518 SLG with a 35.2% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .838 and he has scored 19 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 24 runs (7th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Brewers.

Kyle Leahy makes the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.63 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.

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