Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Face Pirates On April 28

Gorman is hitting for a .220 BA, .291 OBP and .341 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .632 and he has scored 10 runs. In 103 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft makes the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.43 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

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