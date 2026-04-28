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Nolan Gorman
St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Gorman

St. Louis Cardinals • #16 2B

Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Face Pirates On April 28

Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Tuesday, April 28 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Gorman has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gorman is hitting for a .220 BA, .291 OBP and .341 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .632 and he has scored 10 runs. In 103 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft makes the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.43 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Gorman

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