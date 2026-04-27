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Nolan Gorman
St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Gorman

St. Louis Cardinals • #16 2B

Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Play Pirates On April 27

Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Monday, April 27 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Gorman has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Gorman is hitting for a .225 BA, .297 OBP and .348 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .645 and he has scored 10 runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Mason Montgomery (1-0) makes the start for the Pirates, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Gorman

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