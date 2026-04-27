Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Play Pirates On April 27

Gorman is hitting for a .225 BA, .297 OBP and .348 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .645 and he has scored 10 runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Mason Montgomery (1-0) makes the start for the Pirates, his second of the season.

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