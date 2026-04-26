Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Square Off Against Mariners On April 26

Gorman is hitting for a .224 BA, .299 OBP and .353 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored 10 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Emerson Hancock (2-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.