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Nolan Gorman
St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Gorman

St. Louis Cardinals • #16 2B

Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Square Off Against Mariners On April 26

Nolan Gorman and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Seattle Mariners at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, April 26 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Gorman has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Gorman is hitting for a .224 BA, .299 OBP and .353 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored 10 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Emerson Hancock (2-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Gorman

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