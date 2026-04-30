Noah Cameron And Royals Square Off Against Athletics On April 30

Cameron is 2-1 with a 5.13 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.