Noah Cameron And Royals Square Off Against Athletics On April 30
Noah Cameron will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Thursday, April 30 at 3:05 p.m. ET. Cameron has -132 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Cameron is 2-1 with a 5.13 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
The Athletics are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.