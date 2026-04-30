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Noah Cameron
Kansas City Royals

Noah Cameron

Kansas City Royals • #65 SP

Noah Cameron And Royals Face Athletics On April 29

Noah Cameron will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, April 29 at 9:40 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Cameron is 2-1 with a 5.13 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Noah Cameron

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