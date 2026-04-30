Noah Cameron And Royals Face Athletics On April 29

Cameron is 2-1 with a 5.13 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.