Nick Martínez And Rays Play Guardians On April 28

Martinez is 1-1 with a 2.10 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed eight innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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