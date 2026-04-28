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Nick Martinez
Tampa Bay Rays

Nick Martinez

Tampa Bay Rays • #28 RP

Nick Martínez And Rays Play Guardians On April 28

Nick Martinez will get the start for his Tampa Bay Rays against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Tuesday, April 28 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Martinez has -138 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Martinez is 1-1 with a 2.10 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed eight innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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