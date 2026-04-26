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Nick Kurtz
Oakland Athletics

Nick Kurtz

Oakland Athletics • #16 1B

Nick Kurtz And Athletics Take On Rangers On April 26

Nick Kurtz and his Athletics will square off against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, April 26 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Kurtz has +240 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Kurtz is hitting for a .242 BA, .425 OBP and .440 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 24.2% walk rate. His OPS is .865 and he has scored 17 runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 12 runs. Kurtz has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

The Rangers will send Kumar Rocker (1-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nick Kurtz

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