Nick Castellanos And Padres Play Cubs On April 27

Castellanos is hitting for a .146 BA, .196 OBP and .208 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .404 and he has scored one run. In 51 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. He is back in action for the first time since April 22, when he went 0 for 4 against the Rockies.

Matthew Boyd (1-1 with a 5.79 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season.

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