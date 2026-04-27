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Nick Castellanos
San Diego Padres

Nick Castellanos

San Diego Padres • #21 RF

Nick Castellanos And Padres Play Cubs On April 27

Nick Castellanos and the San Diego Padres will take on the Chicago Cubs at Petco Park, on Monday, April 27 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Castellanos has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Castellanos is hitting for a .146 BA, .196 OBP and .208 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .404 and he has scored one run. In 51 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. He is back in action for the first time since April 22, when he went 0 for 4 against the Rockies.

Matthew Boyd (1-1 with a 5.79 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nick Castellanos

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