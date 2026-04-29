Nathaniel Lowe And Reds Play Rockies On April 29

Lowe is hitting for a .277 BA, .346 OBP and .596 SLG with a 15.4% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .942 and he has scored six runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.42 ERA in 26 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

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