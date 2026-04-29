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Nathaniel Lowe
Cincinnati Reds

Nathaniel Lowe

Cincinnati Reds • #31 1B

Nathaniel Lowe And Reds Play Rockies On April 29

Nathaniel Lowe and the Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, April 29 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Lowe has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .277 BA, .346 OBP and .596 SLG with a 15.4% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .942 and he has scored six runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.42 ERA in 26 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nathaniel Lowe

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