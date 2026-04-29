Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Face Yankees On April 29

Eovaldi is 2-4 with a 5.79 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Athletics, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.6 home runs per game.

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