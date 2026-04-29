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Nathan Eovaldi
Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi

Texas Rangers • #17 SP

Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Face Yankees On April 29

Nathan Eovaldi will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, April 29 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Eovaldi has -112 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Eovaldi is 2-4 with a 5.79 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Athletics, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nathan Eovaldi

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