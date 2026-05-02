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Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami

Chicago White Sox • #5 1B

Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Play Padres On May 2

Munetaka Murakami and the Chicago White Sox will square off against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Saturday, May 2 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Murakami has +270 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Murakami is hitting for a .239 BA, .383 OBP and .584 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and a 19.1% walk rate. His OPS is .967, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 23 runs. In 141 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 26 runs (5th in MLB). He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and two walks) in his most recent game against the Padres.

The Padres are sending Michael King (3-1) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.41 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Munetaka Murakami

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