Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Play Padres On May 2

Murakami is hitting for a .239 BA, .383 OBP and .584 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and a 19.1% walk rate. His OPS is .967, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 23 runs. In 141 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 26 runs (5th in MLB). He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and two walks) in his most recent game against the Padres.

The Padres are sending Michael King (3-1) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.41 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

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