Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Square Off Against Angels On April 28

Murakami is hitting for a .243 BA, .373 OBP and .592 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and a 17.5% walk rate. His OPS is .965, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 21 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 23 runs (10th in MLB). He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Angels.

Jose Soriano gets the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season. He is 5-0 with a 0.24 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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