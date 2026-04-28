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Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami

Chicago White Sox • #5 1B

Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Square Off Against Angels On April 28

Munetaka Murakami and his Chicago White Sox will face the Los Angeles Angels at Rate Field, on Tuesday, April 28 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Murakami has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Murakami is hitting for a .243 BA, .373 OBP and .592 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and a 17.5% walk rate. His OPS is .965, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 21 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 23 runs (10th in MLB). He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Angels.

Jose Soriano gets the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season. He is 5-0 with a 0.24 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Munetaka Murakami

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