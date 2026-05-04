Moises Ballesteros And Cubs Play Reds On May 4

Ballesteros is hitting for a .317 BA, .380 OBP and .598 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .978 and he has scored 14 runs. In 92 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Chase Petty will start for the Reds, his first of the season.

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