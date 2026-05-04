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Moises Ballesteros
Chicago Cubs

Moises Ballesteros

Chicago Cubs • #25 C

Moises Ballesteros And Cubs Play Reds On May 4

Moises Ballesteros and his Chicago Cubs will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, on Monday, May 4 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Ballesteros has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Ballesteros is hitting for a .317 BA, .380 OBP and .598 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .978 and he has scored 14 runs. In 92 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Chase Petty will start for the Reds, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Moises Ballesteros

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