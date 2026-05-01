Moises Ballesteros And Cubs Take On Diamondbacks On May 1

Ballesteros is hitting for a .338 BA, .392 OBP and .620 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.012 and he has scored 12 runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Padres.

Zac Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.14 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.

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