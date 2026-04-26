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MJ Melendez
New York Mets

MJ Melendez

New York Mets • #1 LF

MJ Melendez And Mets Face Rockies On April 26

MJ Melendez and his New York Mets will take on the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field, on Sunday, April 26 at 4:40 p.m. ET. Melendez has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Melendez is hitting for a .294 BA, .368 OBP and .588 SLG with a 47.4% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .957 and he has scored two runs. In 19 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Rockies.

The Rockies have yet to named a starter.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MJ Melendez

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