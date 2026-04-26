MJ Melendez And Mets Face Rockies On April 26

Melendez is hitting for a .294 BA, .368 OBP and .588 SLG with a 47.4% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .957 and he has scored two runs. In 19 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Rockies.

The Rockies have yet to named a starter.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.