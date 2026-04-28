MJ Melendez And Mets Play Nationals On April 28

Melendez is hitting for a .273 BA, .333 OBP and .545 SLG with a 45.8% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .879 and he has scored two runs. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Rockies.

Zack Littell gets the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.56 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.

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