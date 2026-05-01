MJ Melendez And Mets Face Angels On May 1

Melendez is hitting for a .345 BA, .406 OBP and .655 SLG with a 36.4% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.061 and he has scored four runs. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-2 with a home run) in his previous game against the Nationals.

Walbert Urena (0-3) takes the mound for the Angels to make his third start of the season.

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