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MJ Melendez
New York Mets

MJ Melendez

New York Mets • #1 LF

MJ Melendez And Mets Face Angels On May 1

MJ Melendez and his New York Mets will face the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Friday, May 1 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Melendez has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Melendez is hitting for a .345 BA, .406 OBP and .655 SLG with a 36.4% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.061 and he has scored four runs. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-2 with a home run) in his previous game against the Nationals.

Walbert Urena (0-3) takes the mound for the Angels to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MJ Melendez

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