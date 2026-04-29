Mike Trout And Angels Take On White Sox On April 29

Trout is hitting for a .248 BA, .436 OBP and .552 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 22.9% walk rate. His OPS is .988, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 28 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 20 runs (18th in MLB). Trout has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 2 against the White Sox.

Erick Fedde makes the start for the White Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.42 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.