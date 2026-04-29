FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Kentucky Derby

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout

Los Angeles Angels • #27 CF

Mike Trout And Angels Take On White Sox On April 29

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels will take on the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Wednesday, April 29 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Trout has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Trout is hitting for a .248 BA, .436 OBP and .552 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 22.9% walk rate. His OPS is .988, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 28 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 20 runs (18th in MLB). Trout has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 2 against the White Sox.

Erick Fedde makes the start for the White Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.42 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mike Trout

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles AngelsRecent Los Angeles Angels Player News

View All Los Angeles Angels Player News