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Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout

Los Angeles Angels • #27 CF

Mike Trout And Angels Face White Sox On April 27

Mike Trout and his Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Monday, April 27 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Trout has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Trout is hitting for a .232 BA, .415 OBP and .545 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 22.3% walk rate. His OPS is .961, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 26 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 20 runs (15th in MLB). Trout has recorded four steals on four attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Royals.

Anthony Kay makes the start for the White Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.57 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mike Trout

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