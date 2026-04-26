Mike Trout And Angels Take On Royals On April 26

Trout is hitting for a .234 BA, .419 OBP and .532 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 22.6% walk rate. His OPS is .951, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 25 runs. In 124 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 18 runs. Trout has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Seth Lugo (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 1.15 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.

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