Miguel Vargas And White Sox Play Nationals On April 25

Vargas is hitting for a .209 BA, .342 OBP and .429 SLG with a 14.4% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .771 and he has scored 19 runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. Vargas has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Nationals.

Jake Irvin (1-3 with a 6.00 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.