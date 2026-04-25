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Miguel Vargas
Chicago White Sox

Miguel Vargas

Chicago White Sox • #20 LF

Miguel Vargas And White Sox Play Nationals On April 25

Miguel Vargas and his Chicago White Sox will square off against the Washington Nationals at Rate Field, on Saturday, April 25 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Vargas has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Vargas is hitting for a .209 BA, .342 OBP and .429 SLG with a 14.4% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .771 and he has scored 19 runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. Vargas has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Nationals.

Jake Irvin (1-3 with a 6.00 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Miguel Vargas

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