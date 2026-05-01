Mickey Moniak And Rockies Take On Braves On May 1

Moniak is hitting for a .315 BA, .361 OBP and .652 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.013 and he has scored 15 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 17 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Reds.

Grant Holmes (2-1 with a 3.62 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season.

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