Michael Harris II And Braves Play Phillies On April 26

Harris is hitting for a .333 BA, .365 OBP and .578 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and a 5.2% walk rate. His OPS is .942, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 11 runs. In 96 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 20 runs (13th in MLB). Harris has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) against the Phillies.

Aaron Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

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