Michael Conforto And Cubs Square Off Against Padres On April 27

Conforto is hitting for a .333 BA, .469 OBP and .458 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 21.9% walk rate. His OPS is .927 and he has scored three runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Dodgers.

Randy Vasquez (2-0 with a 1.88 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.