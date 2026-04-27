Michael Busch And Cubs Face Padres On April 27

Busch is hitting for a .214 BA, .299 OBP and .311 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .610 and he has scored 13 runs. In 117 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 2 with a double against the Dodgers.

Randy Vasquez gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.88 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

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