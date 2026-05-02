Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Face Dodgers On May 2

Liberatore is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.