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Matthew Liberatore
St. Louis Cardinals

Matthew Liberatore

St. Louis Cardinals • #32 RP

Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Square Off Against Dodgers On May 1

Matthew Liberatore will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Busch Stadium, on Friday, May 1 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Liberatore has -136 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Liberatore is 0-1 with a 4.75 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matthew Liberatore

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