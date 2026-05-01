Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Square Off Against Dodgers On May 1

Liberatore is 0-1 with a 4.75 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.