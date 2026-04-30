Matt Olson And Braves Square Off Against Tigers On April 30

Olson is hitting for a .306 BA, .381 OBP and .636 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is 1.018, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 27 runs. In 139 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 28 runs (1st in MLB). He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Framber Valdez makes the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched.

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