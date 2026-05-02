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Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves • #28 1B

Matt Olson And Braves Play Rockies On May 2

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Saturday, May 2 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Olson has +260 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Olson is hitting for a .297 BA, .378 OBP and .633 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.011, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 29 runs. In 148 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (1st in MLB). He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Rockies.

Brennan Bernardino (2-0) makes the start for the Rockies, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matt Olson

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