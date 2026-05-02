Matt Olson And Braves Play Rockies On May 2

Olson is hitting for a .297 BA, .378 OBP and .633 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.011, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 29 runs. In 148 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (1st in MLB). He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Rockies.

Brennan Bernardino (2-0) makes the start for the Rockies, his second of the season.

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