Matt Olson And Braves Face Phillies On April 26

Olson is hitting for a .297 BA, .378 OBP and .595 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .973, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 24 runs. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 22 runs (8th in MLB). He racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) in his last game against the Phillies.

Aaron Nola (1-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season.

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