Matt McLain And Reds Play Rockies On April 30

McLain is hitting for a .209 BA, .331 OBP and .318 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .649 and he has scored 13 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. McLain has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen (2-2 with a 5.97 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season.

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