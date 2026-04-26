Matt Chapman And Giants Play Marlins On April 26

Chapman is hitting for a .286 BA, .342 OBP and .381 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .723 and he has scored 14 runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 12 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Max Meyer gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.96 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

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